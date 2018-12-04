BBC announces iPlayer box sets Christmas line-up

The corporation's director of content also pledged its commitment to delivering top TV moments with a British flavour.

Andrew Davies’s classics from Pride And Prejudice to the original House Of Cards are returning for Christmas as the BBC announces its iPlayer box sets.

The broadcaster is once again placing a raft of box sets and classic episodes on its iPlayer over Christmas – as part of plans to compete against giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

Jean Valjean, played by Dominic West, in the new BBC adaptation of Les Miserables (BBC)

This year’s line-up includes classic period dramas from acclaimed screenwriter Davies, such as Sense And Sensibility, War And Peace, Little Dorrit and Bleak House.

His new adaptation of Les Miserables, starring Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins, is due to air over the festive period.

The BBC said there would be more than 100 box sets available.

Comedy highlights include Outnumbered, Gavin And Stacey, Miranda and Extras.

Dramas such as Bodyguard, Killing Eve, McMafia and Informer will be back for anyone who missed out, as well as every series of Doctor Who since 2005 – including the latest one starring Jodie Whittaker.

The iPlayer will also feature previous series of Luther, which is returning.

Sir David Attenborough with an Impact award for Blue Planet 2 at the National Television Awards 2018 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir David Attenborough’s natural history programmes will include Blue Planet and Planet Earth, Africa, Life and Frozen Planet, as well as the new series Dynasties.

Julia Donaldson adaptations will include The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Stick Man and Room On The Broom, and from David Walliams shows such as Gangsta Granny, Boy In A Dress, Billionaire Boy and Mr Stink.

Charlotte Moore said key TV moments are ‘touchstones in our shared national culture’ (PA)

The corporation’s director of content Charlotte Moore highlighted the BBC’s role in “moments that bring people together, whatever their age, whatever their background”.

She said: “They get us talking as a nation … They’re touchstones in our shared national culture.

“And they have become increasingly important – when society feels more and more divided, and we all spend so much time living separate lives online.

“With so much choice and content available, more than ever we need things that can bind us together … That can break down the boundaries between us, celebrate our differences, and remind us of everything we have in common.

“I believe the BBC has a key role to play in this – with our unique reach and unique place in national life.”

Most box sets will be available on BBC iPlayer from December 12.

© Press Association 2018