New series of Luther to begin on New Year's Day

Idris Elba returns as DCI John Luther in the BBC One police drama.

The date for the return of DCI John Luther has been confirmed, with the first episode of the hit BBC police drama’s fifth series airing on New Year’s Day.

Luther will be broadcast across successive nights, with the whole of the new four-part series airing from January 1 to 4.

Idris Elba has returned to the role of the haunted rogue detective, who is tasked with delving into London’s criminal underworld.

A trailer for the new series shows Luther hunting down a masked killer, with dark and suspenseful clips from the Neil Cross-written drama.

The BBC described the premise of the series, saying: “While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit DS Catherine Halliday played by Wunmi Mosaku are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption.”

Each episode of the new series will air at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

It comes as the BBC announced further details of its schedule for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special set to air at 5.30pm on Christmas Day, followed immediately by Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Show and the Call The Midwife Christmas Special.

This will clash with Coronation Street on ITV, which airs at 8.45pm.

Doctor Who will air on New Year’s Day, beginning at 7pm. Both Christmas and New Year will feature a Mrs Brown’s Boys special.

