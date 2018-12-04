Strictly couples to tackle TWO dances in this weekend's semi-finals

With only two weeks left until the winner is crowned, the pressure is on.

Ashley Roberts will be hoping to avoid the dance-off for the third week in a row after this weekend’s semi-final, in which each couple will perform two routines.

Singer Roberts and professional partner Pasha Kovalev will perform a paso doble to Florence + The Machine’s Spectrum (Say My Name), and an American Smooth to Dean Martin’s Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

Pasha Kovalev and Ashley Roberts during the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing live show on BBC One (BBC)

She has survived two dance-offs after going up against former cricketer Graeme Swann and Casualty actor Charles Venn.

Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, who are currently top of the leaderboard after scoring a perfect 40 for their Charleston, will perform a samba to Pablo Cruise’s I Go To Rio, and an Argentine Tango to La Cumparsita, from violinist Machiko Ozawa.

Paralympian Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will be doing a samba to Hues Corporation’s Rock The Boat and a tango to Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits.

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley and her partner, Kevin Clifton, will take on a Charleston, to Spike Jones’ version of Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue. They will also tackle a Viennese Waltz to Cilla Black’s You’re My World.

YouTuber Joe Sugg will also perform a Viennese Waltz with his partner, Dianne Buswell, to David Gray’s This Year’s Love. Their other routine will be an Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.35pm.





© Press Association 2018