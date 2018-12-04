Strictly couples to tackle TWO dances in this weekend's semi-finals

4th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

With only two weeks left until the winner is crowned, the pressure is on.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Ashley Roberts will be hoping to avoid the dance-off for the third week in a row after this weekend’s semi-final, in which each couple will perform two routines.

Singer Roberts and professional partner Pasha Kovalev will perform a paso doble to Florence + The Machine’s Spectrum (Say My Name), and an American Smooth to Dean Martin’s Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Pasha Kovalev and Ashley Roberts during the dress rehearsal for Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing live show on BBC One (BBC)

She has survived two dance-offs after going up against former cricketer Graeme Swann and Casualty actor Charles Venn.

Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, who are currently top of the leaderboard after scoring a perfect 40 for their Charleston, will perform a samba to Pablo Cruise’s I Go To Rio, and an Argentine Tango to La Cumparsita, from violinist Machiko Ozawa.

Paralympian Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will be doing a samba to Hues Corporation’s Rock The Boat and a tango to Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits.

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley and her partner, Kevin Clifton, will take on a Charleston, to Spike Jones’ version of Five Foot Two, Eyes Of Blue. They will also tackle a Viennese Waltz to Cilla Black’s You’re My World.

YouTuber Joe Sugg will also perform a Viennese Waltz with his partner, Dianne Buswell, to David Gray’s This Year’s Love. Their other routine will be an Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.35pm.



