Bafta film awards to take place before Oscars in 2020

The ceremony has been scheduled for February 2, while the Academy Awards will be on February 9.

The Bafta Academy Film Awards will take place on February 2 in 2020, it has been confirmed.

It means the ceremony will be earlier than the Oscars, which announced in August it would move its annual date in 2020.

The Bafta film awards will take place on February 10 next year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas), which hands out the Oscars, announced its ceremony will be held two weeks early, on February 9 instead of February 23.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will hold next year’s ceremony on February 10, with nominations being announced on January 9 at its London headquarters.

Martin McDonagh with two of his awards for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the British Academy Film Awards in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA Wire).

Earlier that week, on January 3, the nominations for the EE Rising Star Award, the only award chosen by the public, will be announced.

Last year, Joanna Lumley became the first woman to single-handedly host the Bafta awards for more than 20 years.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner of the night at the 2018 film ceremony.

