Adrian Chiles on Daybreak: I sat there like a bag of potatoes

4th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The show was axed after it struggled to take off with viewers.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Chelsea - Vincente Calderon Stadium

Adrian Chiles has said he knows why Daybreak was not a success – he is “hopeless” in the mornings.

Chiles and his Daybreak co-presenter, Christine Bleakley, were dropped a little over a year after the ITV early-morning programme first went on air.

It was later replaced by Good Morning Britain.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chiles tells BBC show I’ll Get This: “I failed abominably. I’m just hopeless in the mornings.

Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley (
Adrian Chiles and Christine Bleakley (Yui Mok/PA)

“I can exist, I don’t mind being up – I just don’t like talking to anyone. I looked miserable, I was sullen, I sat there like a bag of potatoes.

“And I dragged everyone down with me the minute I walked in at 5am.”

Of leaving his job on The One Show, he says: “We were pulling in five million viewers and had Roger Moore asking to come on.

“But you don’t learn from success, you learn from failure.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018
Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on

From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on
Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think