Chrissy Teigen reveals son Miles needs a helmet for 'slightly misshapen head'

4th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She said the little boy will "be even cuter".

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her son Miles requires a helmet to adjust a “slightly misshapen head”.

The model and television presenter tweeted to say Miles had been fitted for a helmet and asked fans not to “feel bad” for him.

She said: “Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head.

“So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

Teigen later shared a picture of Miles wearing a white helmet, with the caption: “Guys.”

She then joked: “I have been told it’s too late for my head.”

According to the website HealthyChildren.org, helmet therapy – also known as cranial orthosis – helps correct the shape of a child’s skull if carried out while the skull is still growing.

It works by directing growth from the flat spot on their head.

After Teigen, 33, shared a picture of Miles in his helmet, other parents replied tweeting snaps of their own children wearing theirs.

Miles, who was born in May, is Teigen’s youngest child with singer John Legend. The couple also have a daughter, two-year-old Luna.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018
Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar
I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital
Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on