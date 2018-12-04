Chrissy Teigen reveals son Miles needs a helmet for 'slightly misshapen head'

She said the little boy will "be even cuter".

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her son Miles requires a helmet to adjust a “slightly misshapen head”.

The model and television presenter tweeted to say Miles had been fitted for a helmet and asked fans not to “feel bad” for him.

baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2018

She said: “Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head.

“So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

Teigen later shared a picture of Miles wearing a white helmet, with the caption: “Guys.”

She then joked: “I have been told it’s too late for my head.”

According to the website HealthyChildren.org, helmet therapy – also known as cranial orthosis – helps correct the shape of a child’s skull if carried out while the skull is still growing.

It works by directing growth from the flat spot on their head.

After Teigen, 33, shared a picture of Miles in his helmet, other parents replied tweeting snaps of their own children wearing theirs.

Miles, who was born in May, is Teigen’s youngest child with singer John Legend. The couple also have a daughter, two-year-old Luna.

