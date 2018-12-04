Drake tops Spotify's 2018 list with 8.2 billion streams

4th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

He also has the year's most-streamed album.

Music Spotify End of Year

Drake has been crowned the king of Spotify after becoming the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally.

Spotify announced that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year’s most-streamed album and song with Scorpion and God’s Plan.

Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran.

No women made the top five, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally.

She is followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Drake not only has the year’s top song, his hit In My Feelings came in fifth.

Sad! by XXXTentacion, who died in June, came in second.

Malone has the third and fourth most-streamed songs with Rockstar and Psycho.

© Press Association 2018

