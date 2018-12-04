Hit drama Bodyguard wins TV Moment Of The Year

4th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Jodie Whittaker scooped best actress.

Bodyguard

Bodyguard’s nailbiting opening scene has won TV Moment Of The Year – beating The Great British Bake Off.

The 20-minute opener featured Richard Madden’s alter-ego David Budd trying to prevent a terrorist attack on a commuter train.

Other contenders had included Rahul Mandal’s win on The Great British Bake Off and Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend arriving on reality show Love Island.

Bake Off Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with Rahul
Bake Off Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with 2018 winner Rahul Mandal (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdil)

Bodyguard was voted TV Moment Of The Year in Heat magazine’s Unmissables Awards, decided by a panel of industry experts.

Jed Mercurio, creator of the BBC One drama, which also starred Keeley Hawes, said “everyone involved is immensely grateful for the response to the series”.

Dermot O’Leary also won an award
Dermot O’Leary also won an award (Ian West/PA)

Dermot O’Leary was crowned best TV and radio presenter, Coronation Street scooped Soap Of The Year, and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker won the actress title.

Winners of the 2018 Unmissables Awards:

TV Moment – Bodyguard, (BBC One) opening scene
Soap – Coronation Street (ITV)
Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic/Now TV)
Film – Mission Impossible: Fallout
Reality Show – Love Island (ITV2)
Podcast – Dear Joan And Jericha (Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine)
TV Binge – The Haunting Of Hill House (Netflix)
Actress – Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC One)
Entertainment Show – Would I Lie to You? (BBC1)
Album – Lily Allen, No Shame
Drama – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
TV & Radio Presenter – Dermot O’Leary
Book – Michelle Obama, Becoming
TV Comedy – Derry Girls (Channel 4)
Comedian – Romesh Ranganathan

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on
From Jameela Jamil to JD Williams: The fightback against airbrushing is on

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar
Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018

Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018
Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'
I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital
I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now