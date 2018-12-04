Hit drama Bodyguard wins TV Moment Of The Year

Bodyguard’s nailbiting opening scene has won TV Moment Of The Year – beating The Great British Bake Off.

The 20-minute opener featured Richard Madden’s alter-ego David Budd trying to prevent a terrorist attack on a commuter train.

Other contenders had included Rahul Mandal’s win on The Great British Bake Off and Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend arriving on reality show Love Island.

Bake Off Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with 2018 winner Rahul Mandal (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdil)

Bodyguard was voted TV Moment Of The Year in Heat magazine’s Unmissables Awards, decided by a panel of industry experts.

Jed Mercurio, creator of the BBC One drama, which also starred Keeley Hawes, said “everyone involved is immensely grateful for the response to the series”.

Dermot O’Leary also won an award (Ian West/PA)

Dermot O’Leary was crowned best TV and radio presenter, Coronation Street scooped Soap Of The Year, and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker won the actress title.

Winners of the 2018 Unmissables Awards:

TV Moment – Bodyguard, (BBC One) opening scene

Soap – Coronation Street (ITV)

Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose (Sky Atlantic/Now TV)

Film – Mission Impossible: Fallout

Reality Show – Love Island (ITV2)

Podcast – Dear Joan And Jericha (Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine)

TV Binge – The Haunting Of Hill House (Netflix)

Actress – Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC One)

Entertainment Show – Would I Lie to You? (BBC1)

Album – Lily Allen, No Shame

Drama – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)

TV & Radio Presenter – Dermot O’Leary

Book – Michelle Obama, Becoming

TV Comedy – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Comedian – Romesh Ranganathan

