I'm a Celebrity campers lick treacle off Fleur East to amusement of viewers

Many said the hilarious scenes during the Dingo Dollar Challenge made their day.

I’m a Celebrity viewers were amused as the hungry campers licked Fleur East after she ended up covered in treacle.

The singer was plastered in the sticky syrup during the Dingo Dollar Challenge, in which she and Sair Khan had to bake cakes.

The pair won a cupcake for everyone but it was not enough to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

“Is that edible?” asked James McVey, eyeing the treacle covering East.

When she said it was, several of the hungry campers crowded around the star and wasted no time in licking the tasty treat off her body.

“Come and have a taste of Fleur,” Rita Simons urged the others.

Viewers expressed their delight on social media.

“Best piece of TV ever just there!!” one wrote on Twitter.

“OMG!! The celebs licking #FleurEast @FleurEast on #ImACeleb has made my night lol,” said another.

“I’m cackling lmfao,” said another.

“The celebritys licking #Fleureast Has made my life hahaha,” posted one.

One viewer called it the “funniest thing ever” and another tweeted it was “the greatest thing I’ve ever witnessed”.

Loose Women star and former I’m A Celebrity winner Stacey Solomon also chimed in on Twitter.

“Everyone eating treacle covered @FleurEast is my favourite jungle moment of the series… maybe ever,” she said.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.





