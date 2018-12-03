Author James Frey 'honoured and humbled' to win Bad Sex In Fiction Award

3rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The writer picked up the trophy for 'the sheer number and length of dubious erotic passages' in Katerina.

James Frey

American author James Frey joked he was “deeply honoured and humbled” to win this year’s Literary Review Bad Sex In Fiction Award.

The writer picked up the tongue-in-cheek trophy for sex scenes in his novel Katerina.

The judges were swayed by steamy moments scenes in the book, including an extended passage set in a Paris bathroom involving the narrator, Jay, and his model lover, Katerina.

They said in a statement: “James Frey prevailed against a strong all-male shortlist by virtue of the sheer number and length of dubious erotic passages in his book.

“The multiple scenes of sustained fantasy in Katerina could have won Frey the award many times over.”

The author said in response: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious award.

“Kudos to all my distinguished fellow finalists, you have all provided me with many hours of enjoyable reading over the last year.”

The result was announced at a ceremony at the In & Out (Naval & Military) Club in London on Monday and the award was presented by pop star Kim Wilde.

Frey found fame in 2004 with the publication of his book A Million Little Pieces.

His other works include My Friend Leonard and The Final Testament Of The Holy Bible, which was nominated for the Bad Sex award in 2011.

Other books shortlisted included The Paper Lovers by Gerard Woodward, Haruki Murakami’s Killing Commendatore and Scoundrels by Major Victor Cornwall and Major Arthur St John Trevelyan.

The aim of the dreaded prize, awarded since 1993, is to draw attention to poorly written, perfunctory or redundant passages of sexual description in modern fiction.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar

Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns
Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns

Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018
Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018

Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar