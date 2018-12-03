Noel Gallagher announces summer show at Heaton Park in Manchester

The singer, who has not performed at the venue since he was in Oasis, will be supported by the newly reformed Doves.

Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds have announced they will headline a show at Manchester’s Heaton Park in June.

The concert will mark the Mancunian star’s first return to the grounds since he performed there as part of Oasis in 2009.

The homecoming performance will also be Gallagher’s biggest open-air gig of 2019.

The star will be supported by Doves, who have just announced their reunion after a nine-year hiatus.

Rockers White Denim are also on the bill.

The concert takes place on June 7 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday December 7.

