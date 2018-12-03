Casualty stars want Charles Venn back at work now he's out of Strictly

3rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actor was booted off the dancefloor at the weekend.

Karen Clifton and Charles Venn on Strictly Come Dancing

Charles Venn’s Casualty co-stars have joked that he needs to get back to work after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and his professional partner Karen Clifton were booted off the BBC One show at the weekend.

When Venn appeared on spin-off It Takes Two on Monday, host Zoe Ball told him she had a message from some people who had missed him.

A video clip showing some of the stars of the medical series was then played.

“Congratulations Charles, you have done us proud,” said Casualty star Derek Thompson, followed by a round of applause.

“Now get back here you skiver!” he joked.

Venn laughed and dabbed away tears as he watched the clip.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Twists, turns, up and downs 🎢 No one's had a #Strictly journey quite like @charles_venn 👏 @karencliftonofficial

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on

He said he was “sad and a bit disappointed” to have left the competition but felt “a definite sense of pride” at what he had achieved by getting to the quarter finals.

“It is a weird bittersweet feeling,” he said.

“On one hand I get to take my son to school in the morning and I can do some of the things I haven’t had the chance to do for the last 14 weeks.

“But at the same time I don’t get to spend quality time now with this wonderful woman, this wonderful teacher.

“It’s a weird balance.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar
People are going MENTAL over the first day of the Celebrations advent calendar

Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance
Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018

Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds discusses FEUD rumours with Holly Willoughby

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now