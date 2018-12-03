Casualty stars want Charles Venn back at work now he's out of Strictly

The actor was booted off the dancefloor at the weekend.

Charles Venn’s Casualty co-stars have joked that he needs to get back to work after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and his professional partner Karen Clifton were booted off the BBC One show at the weekend.

When Venn appeared on spin-off It Takes Two on Monday, host Zoe Ball told him she had a message from some people who had missed him.

A video clip showing some of the stars of the medical series was then played.

“Congratulations Charles, you have done us proud,” said Casualty star Derek Thompson, followed by a round of applause.

“Now get back here you skiver!” he joked.

Venn laughed and dabbed away tears as he watched the clip.

He said he was “sad and a bit disappointed” to have left the competition but felt “a definite sense of pride” at what he had achieved by getting to the quarter finals.

“It is a weird bittersweet feeling,” he said.

“On one hand I get to take my son to school in the morning and I can do some of the things I haven’t had the chance to do for the last 14 weeks.

“But at the same time I don’t get to spend quality time now with this wonderful woman, this wonderful teacher.

“It’s a weird balance.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.





