X Factor's Dalton Harris off to a strong start with winner's single

3rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Harris won the ITV singing competition at the weekend.

Dalton Harris

Dalton Harris has got off to a strong start in the charts after winning The X Factor, with his debut single opening at number 23.

The rising star’s song, The Power Of Love featuring James Arthur, made it to 23 on the UK singles chart with just a few hours of sales counted up to midnight after his win at the weekend.

However, the summit appears to be reserved for Ariana Grande, who is on course for a fifth week at the top with Thank U, Next.

The US singer has already been number one for four weeks and the release of the track’s video – which broke YouTube records as the most viewed video ever in 24 hours – looks set to extend her reign.

At the midway stage of the chart week, she is 13,500 combined sales ahead of her closest competition, said the Official Charts Company.

Ariana Grande on stage
Ariana Grande (PA)

Trailing Grande is rising star Ava Max, who looks set for another climb this week with her breakthrough hit Sweet But Psycho.

Halsey’s Without Me is up one to three, Jess Glynne’s Thursday is at four, and Kika by 6ix9ine has climbed to number five.

Over on the albums chart, The 1975 are closing in on their third number one album.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships currently has a lead of 18,000 combined chart sales, making it likely to follow the group’s self-titled debut (2013) and their sophomore release I Like It When You Sleep… (2016) as a chart-topping album.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is in second place and Michael Buble’s Love is at three.

The top five is rounded out by Take That’s Odyssey and Staying At Tamara’s by George Ezra.

© Press Association 2018

