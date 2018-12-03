Seven-year-old YouTuber makes £17.2 million in year

Forbes has revealed its rich list of stars from the video-streaming website.

YouTube

A seven-year-old boy who reviews toys has topped a list of the highest-earning YouTube stars after making £17.2 million.

Ryan, from Ryan ToysReview, made the hefty sum for his online reviews between June 2017 and June 2018.

Since launching his main channel in 2015, Ryan has amassed more than 17 million followers and close to 26 billion views.

Online sensation Jake Paul was second on Forbes’ list, with £16.8 million.

His raps and jokes were viewed more than 3.5 billion times over the 12-month period.

Sports crew Dude Perfect made £15.7 million and Daniel Middleton, who specialises in the popular Minecraft game, was fourth with £14.5 million.

The British gamer has been playing the building game on camera for several years and also has a line of merchandise.

The top five was rounded out by make-up artist Jeffree Star, who made £14.1 million.

Forbes measured pre-tax earnings from June 1 2017 to June 1 2018, without fees for agents, managers and lawyers being deducted.

