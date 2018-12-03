X Factor bows out with second smallest audience for a final in show's history

This year's winner, Dalton Harris, said his victory 'hasn't sunk in'.

The X Factor bowed out on Sunday night with the second smallest audience for a final in the show’s history.

An average 5.5 million viewers saw Dalton Harris win the competition, according to overnight ratings.

The audience was up 300,000 on last year’s final, but down a million and a half on the equivalent figure in 2016.

Harris beat Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee to claim a recording deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music.

The biggest ever overnight audience for an X Factor final came in 2010, when a massive 17.2 million saw Matt Cardle beat Rebecca Ferguson and One Direction.

Meanwhile, Harris said his win on the show – featuring judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson – “hasn’t sunk in”.

The Jamaican vocalist told ITV show Lorraine: “I’m still not able to feel anything.

“It’s just crazy.”

He was crowned #XFactor champ just 12 hours ago and @harrisdalton says it definitely hasn't sunk in just yet as he reflects on his journey on the show.#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/i35CNTTahY — Lorraine (@lorraine) December 3, 2018

The singer, who grew up in poverty, said of his background: “It lets me know there is no room for error.”

Harris had wowed on his first audition, with an emotional performance that saw judges Field and Tomlinson take to the stage to hug him.

Cowell had told him: “Good things are going to happen from this.”

