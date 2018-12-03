Florence + The Machine join Robbie Williams as British Summer Time headliners

3rd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

It will be the band's second top billing performance at the festival.

Mercury Music prize shortlist

Florence + The Machine will headline the British Summer Time festival in what is being billed as an exclusive homecoming show.

The British indie act will join previously confirmed headliners Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Robbie Williams for the Hyde Park event in London, and will perform on the penultimate day of the festival, July 13.

Fronted by charismatic vocalist Florence Welch, the Brit Award-winning group found success marrying Gothic instrumentation with Welch’s powerful voice.

It is the band’s second appearance at the AEG Presents event, and comes after they headlined over Kendrick Lamar and Jamie XX in 2016.

British Summer Time Festival 2016 – London
Florence + The Machine perform at the British Summer Time festival in 2016 (Alan D West/PA)

Playing support will be American indie outfit The National. Swedish pop singer Lykke Li, Thai funk instrumentalists Khruangbin and English singer-songwriter Nadine Shah also feature on the day’s billing.

More guests are yet to be announced.

James King, executive vice president of live music for AEG Presents, said: “Over the past 10 years, Florence Welch has rightfully cemented herself as one of the UK’s finest performers. Her unforgettable live shows go from strength to strength with every passing tour.

“It’s a delight to welcome her back onto the Great Oak Stage at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time 2019 for what’s certain to be a phenomenal homecoming show.”

Robbie Williams File Photo
The band join Robbie Williams and a joint billing of Bob Dylan and Neil Young on the festival’s line-up (Adam Davy/PA)

Joint headliners Dylan and Young will hit the stage on July 12 in what festival organisers have said is the “biggest event” in its history. Williams will close the festival on July 14.

Previous acts to have played British Summer Time include Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

Tickets for the show will be available in a fan pre-sale on December 3, with general sale tickets available on December 7.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Last three X Factor contestants go head-to-head as series final begins

Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever
Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever

Sair Khan 'smashes' Sickening Sewer Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity
Sair Khan 'smashes' Sickening Sewer Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity

Dalton Harris named X Factor champion of 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share snaps from wedding festivities

[PICS] Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share snaps from wedding festivities
Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns

Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns
How to adorn your house with festive fairy lights

How to adorn your house with festive fairy lights
Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy
Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy

Last three X Factor contestants go head-to-head as series final begins