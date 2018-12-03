Florence + The Machine join Robbie Williams as British Summer Time headliners

It will be the band's second top billing performance at the festival.

Florence + The Machine will headline the British Summer Time festival in what is being billed as an exclusive homecoming show.

The British indie act will join previously confirmed headliners Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Robbie Williams for the Hyde Park event in London, and will perform on the penultimate day of the festival, July 13.

Fronted by charismatic vocalist Florence Welch, the Brit Award-winning group found success marrying Gothic instrumentation with Welch’s powerful voice.

It is the band’s second appearance at the AEG Presents event, and comes after they headlined over Kendrick Lamar and Jamie XX in 2016.

Florence + The Machine perform at the British Summer Time festival in 2016 (Alan D West/PA)

Playing support will be American indie outfit The National. Swedish pop singer Lykke Li, Thai funk instrumentalists Khruangbin and English singer-songwriter Nadine Shah also feature on the day’s billing.

More guests are yet to be announced.

James King, executive vice president of live music for AEG Presents, said: “Over the past 10 years, Florence Welch has rightfully cemented herself as one of the UK’s finest performers. Her unforgettable live shows go from strength to strength with every passing tour.

“It’s a delight to welcome her back onto the Great Oak Stage at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time 2019 for what’s certain to be a phenomenal homecoming show.”

The band join Robbie Williams and a joint billing of Bob Dylan and Neil Young on the festival’s line-up (Adam Davy/PA)

Joint headliners Dylan and Young will hit the stage on July 12 in what festival organisers have said is the “biggest event” in its history. Williams will close the festival on July 14.

Previous acts to have played British Summer Time include Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

Tickets for the show will be available in a fan pre-sale on December 3, with general sale tickets available on December 7.

© Press Association 2018