Malique Thompson-Dwyer becomes second contestant to exit I'm A Celebrity

The Hollyoaks star managed to survive 16 days in the Australian jungle.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer has become the second contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! following a public vote.

The Hollyoaks star managed 16 days in the jungle but notably struggled with the lack of food, often complaining that he felt weak.

Arriving unannounced in the jungle campsite, hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby called the camp members together before announcing the 20-year-old as the second celebrity out.

After hugging his campmates, Thompson-Dwyer joined Willoughby and Donnelly in the studio where he told them: “I’m just glad to be out now because I’m absolutely starving. I was really struggling with the food situation.”

After downing a glass of water handed to him by Willoughby, the actor praised his campmates for their team spirit.

He said: “Everyone has been so nice to me. Everyone has kept everyone going. I think Harry [Redknapp] especially, he’s a joker.

“I don’t know what it was. It’s just Harry, innit, because he’s such a lad, such a geezer, I find myself a bit of a geezer as well, maybe it was just that. It’s the stories that he tells as well. The banter.”

Asked whether he had struggled with the show’s eating challenges, Thompson-Dwyer joked that he had been so hungry he had actually relished eating the animal off-cuts used in the Bushtucker trials.

Actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer left the jungle following a public vote (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I need the carbs and protein. Half the time I was so hungry I couldn’t talk. I’m one of them innit, it’s scary but I’m still going to go for it.”

The actor told Willoughby that he backed Fleur East to win this year’s series, saying: “I want Fleur to win.”

John Barrowman found himself exempt from the public vote after being rushed to hospital with a sprained left ankle.

His fall came as he went to wash a pot alongside Redknapp. Barrowman was attended to by medics before being taken to hospital for an X-ray, where he will stay overnight.

The actor, however, sent a cheeky message to his campmates, explaining that he was being looked after by “six male strippers”.

He said: “I am lying here sipping champagne in a hospital with six male strippers. Continue to live jungle life as normal. I want to be back in there with you all soon but please get some rest this evening. PS, I want my f***ing dinner when I get back!”

Elsewhere on the show, East revealed she is “obsessed” with visiting strip clubs. The former X Factor contestant, 31, made the surprising admission, telling her fellow campmates she has always “loved” to watch the dancers work.

After taking on her first Bushtucker trial, which saw her strapped to a rotating board and showered with rotten offal and vegetables, pop singer East returned to camp with 10 stars.

That evening, when the group had gathered around the campfire, conversation turned to who could perform the most seductive dance.

East’s admission came after she won the campsite 10 stars in a Bushtucker trial (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Barrowman’s attempt at a “slut drop” saw the Torchwood star fall to the ground and stick out his behind. Emily Atack’s imitation saw her narrowly avoid falling into the fire.

Prompted by the discussion, East said to the group: “I don’t know what’s wrong with me but I’m obsessed with strip clubs, I love them. I like sitting there and watching them.

“I’ve always loved going to strip clubs, I don’t know why, I think maybe it’s because you shouldn’t be there. The whole thing fascinates me.”

Coronation Street star Sair Khan was taken aback, saying afterwards: “I was so surprised to hear that Fleur likes to hit up strip clubs.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018