Love Island star Megan: Let me teach sex education

2nd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The glamour model and former stripper, 24, thinks children might be too shy to ask their teachers.

Love Island Live Photocall - London

Love Island finalist Megan Barton Hanson has said she wants to teach sex education in schools.

The glamour model and former stripper, 24, suggested the classes could be filmed for a reality television show.

“Sex education is really important and I want to go back to school to teach kids and answer questions they might be too embarrassed or shy to ask their teachers,” she told the Sun on Sunday.

BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards 2018 – London
Megan Barton-Hanson wants to teach sex education (PA)

“Schools have a responsibility, as do their parents, to teach their kids.

“I think if it’s awkward and weird coming from a much older teacher, it doesn’t work or sink in.”

Barton Hanson and boyfriend Wes Nelson finished in fourth place on the ITV2 reality dating series won by Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

