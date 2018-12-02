Jodie Whittaker time travels to pre-school dimension for CBeebies bedtime story

She will tell the tale of a child on a mission to use science to understand her world.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is time travelling to a new dimension – to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

The star, 36, will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff and Tom Hardy in signing up for the star-studded slot.

Fittingly, she will tell the tale of a child who is on a mission to use science to understand her world.

Even Sir Elton John has read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (Pete Dadds/PA)

Ada Twist, Scientist is the best-selling book by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts.

Its protagonist Ada Twist can’t stop asking questions and constantly wants to know, “What? Where? How? And why?”

When Ada tries to find the source of a particularly stinky smell, “her parents reach the end of their tether”.

Whittaker said: “It is such an honour to know that families and friends will be sharing this experience with me. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as I did.”

The pre-school channel recently saw Rob Delaney deliver a Bedtime Story in a version of sign-language, Makaton, which he used to communicate with his late son Henry.

Rob Delaney signing a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC)

The Catastrophe star’s son died in January at the age of two after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He said he was “beyond honoured to be the first person to read and sign a book using the Makaton language”.

Whittaker will appear on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot on Friday December 7.

