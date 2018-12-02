Jodie Whittaker time travels to pre-school dimension for CBeebies bedtime story

2nd Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She will tell the tale of a child on a mission to use science to understand her world.

Jodie Whittaker reading a CBeebies bedtime story

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is time travelling to a new dimension – to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

The star, 36, will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff and Tom Hardy in signing up for the star-studded slot.

Fittingly, she will tell the tale of a child who is on a mission to use science to understand her world.

Even Sir Elton John has read a CBeebies Bedtime Story
Even Sir Elton John has read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (Pete Dadds/PA)

Ada Twist, Scientist is the best-selling book by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts.

Its protagonist Ada Twist can’t stop asking questions and constantly wants to know, “What? Where? How? And why?”

When Ada tries to find the source of a particularly stinky smell, “her parents reach the end of their tether”.

Whittaker said:  “It is such an honour to know that families and friends will be sharing this experience with me. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as I did.”

The pre-school channel recently saw Rob Delaney deliver a Bedtime Story in a version of sign-language, Makaton, which he used to communicate with his late son Henry.

Rob Delaney signing a CBeebies Bedtime Story
Rob Delaney signing a CBeebies Bedtime Story (BBC)

The Catastrophe star’s son died in January at the age of two after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He said he was “beyond honoured to be the first person to read and sign a book using the Makaton language”.

Whittaker will appear on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot on Friday December 7.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sair Khan 'smashes' Sickening Sewer Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity

Inspired by the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, how to wear white in winter
Inspired by the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, how to wear white in winter

From Michael Caine to Abbey Clancy, celebrities tell us what their Christmas traditions look like
From Michael Caine to Abbey Clancy, celebrities tell us what their Christmas traditions look like

Noel Edmonds' wife 'pleased' to see him shirtless in I'm A Celeb jungle

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever

Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever
Noel Edmonds becomes FIRST contestant to exit I'm A Celebrity after public vote

Noel Edmonds becomes FIRST contestant to exit I'm A Celebrity after public vote
Faye Tozer claims contestants having dance experience is 'part of Strictly'

Faye Tozer claims contestants having dance experience is 'part of Strictly'
Cain Dingle and Graham Foster go head to head as fans bet on who will win

Cain Dingle and Graham Foster go head to head as fans bet on who will win
Cain Dingle and Graham Foster go head to head as fans bet on who will win

Sair Khan 'smashes' Sickening Sewer Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity