Simon Cowell appears to mock Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

1st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The music mogul made the apparent jibe during the first half of the X Factor live final.

Simon Cowell has appeared to mock former X Factor contestant Fleur East for appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The music mogul was praising finalist Scarlett Lee during tonight’s live final when he made the remark.

Cowell, 59, said Lee had a successful career ahead of her but warned her not to end up “drinking worm juice in the jungle”.

East, 31, was a runner-up on X Factor in 2014 and a mentee of Cowell’s in the over 25’s category.

X Factor 2014
Fleur East auditioning for the 2014 edition of X Factor (Syco/Thames TV/PA)

Earlier this year she was announced as a contestant on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and last month flew to Australia to enter the jungle.

Speaking after Lee’s rendition of Elton John’s Your Song, Cowell said: “This is the first time I’ve felt your nerves because you’re all about personality and a big voice. This weekend could change your life.”

Referring to Robbie Williams’ offer to Lee of a duet during his gig at London’s Hyde Park next summer, Cowell added: “You’ve just been offered the Robbie Williams thing.

“I don’t want you in the jungle in two years drinking worm juice. I want you either on Broadway, West End, [or] selling records.”

Cowell’s words did not go down with X Factor fans at home, with many criticising him for his apparent disregard for a former pupil.

One viewer wrote: “Simon making a dig at Fleur being in the jungle when she was signed to his record label? Clearly a sign that he’s failing at helping people who are not like One Direction to have consistent success in the industry.”

Another labelled Cowell “Savage Simon” as they remarked: “I mean I don’t think there was a need to make a dig at Fleur like that. Savage Simon strikes again.”

The X Factor final concludes on ITV on Sunday night.

