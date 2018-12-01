Simon Cowell appears to MOCK Fleur East over I'm A Celebrity appearance

1st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The music mogul made the apparent jibe during the first half of the X Factor live final.

An Evening with Chickenshed - London

Simon Cowell has appeared to mock former X Factor contestant Fleur East for appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The music mogul was praising finalist Scarlett Lee during tonight’s live final when he made the remark.

Cowell, 59, said Lee had a successful career ahead of her but warned her not to end up “drinking worm juice in the jungle”.

East, 31, was a runner-up on X Factor in 2014 and a mentee of Cowell’s in the over 25’s category.

X Factor 2014
Fleur East auditioning for the 2014 edition of X Factor (Syco/Thames TV/PA)

Earlier this year she was announced as a contestant on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and last month flew to Australia to enter the jungle.

Speaking after Lee’s rendition of Elton John’s Your Song, Cowell said: “This is the first time I’ve felt your nerves because you’re all about personality and a big voice. This weekend could change your life.”

Referring to Robbie Williams’ offer to Lee of a duet during his gig at London’s Hyde Park next summer, Cowell added: “You’ve just been offered the Robbie Williams thing.

“I don’t want you in the jungle in two years drinking worm juice. I want you either on Broadway, West End, [or] selling records.”

Cowell’s words did not go down with X Factor fans at home, with many criticising him for his apparent disregard for a former pupil.

One viewer wrote: “Simon making a dig at Fleur being in the jungle when she was signed to his record label? Clearly a sign that he’s failing at helping people who are not like One Direction to have consistent success in the industry.”

Another labelled Cowell “Savage Simon” as they remarked: “I mean I don’t think there was a need to make a dig at Fleur like that. Savage Simon strikes again.”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy
Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy

Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'
Noel Edmonds: 'I don't have a personal trainer, I have something called a full-length mirror'

Another celebrity has been booted off Strictly

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance
[PICS] Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share snaps from wedding festivities

[PICS] Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share snaps from wedding festivities
Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns

Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns
Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns

I'm a Celebrity bosses share update after John Barrowman was RUSHED to hospital