Last three X Factor contestants go head-to-head as series final begins

The three remaining X Factor contestants battled to impress the judges during the first part of the series final.

Competing for a contract with Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Music, Dalton Harris, Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee took to the stage at the SSE Arena in London’s Wembley.

The final, which is being broadcast over two nights and will conclude on Sunday, saw the contestants deliver gripping performances.

Lee sang Your Song by Elton John and so impressed judge Robbie Williams that he invited her to perform with him at his Hyde Park gig in front of 65,000 fans next summer.

He told her: “The strange thing about doing the X Factor is how much you fall in love with the contestants. I say to my little girl, I love you because you are easy to love.

“And Scarlett you are so easy to love. Listen, I’m playing Hyde Park in July, will you come and sing with me?”

Even @emelisande thinks your voice is amazing @harrisdalton! And yeah, we know it's not Christmas yet, but here's a little present for you, go on, treat yourself with this Emeli/Dalton duet 🎁🎤 https://t.co/eAyVhNgRFq #XFactorFinal pic.twitter.com/ziFjmV45Cr — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 1, 2018

Lee’s rendition of Your Song earned her a standing ovation from both the judges and the crowd, with Ayda Williams telling her she had got “totes emosh”.

Following an affecting performance of the Beatles’ Let It Be, Russell, whose battle with addiction has been well documented, told his coach Louis Tomlinson: “I wouldn’t even be living if it wasn’t for you.”

The night featured a slew of duets between the three contestants and high-profile pop stars.

Russell sang with Scottish indie pop artist Tom Russell, Harris took to the stage with Emeli Sande and Lee was joined by Williams for a joint rendition of his hit song Angels.

The X Factor concludes on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player tomorrow at 7.30pm.



