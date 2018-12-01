Christmas classic falls foul of #MeToo concerns

1st Dec 18 | Entertainment News

A US radio station has said it would no longer play Baby, It's Cold Outside.

Winter weather Jan 19th

A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing Baby, It’s Cold Outside after some listeners said the song heard on Christmas playlists is inappropriate.

Star 102 host Glenn Anderson said he recognised society was different when the song was written in 1944, but he did not think it has a place today, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

The duet includes alternate lines between a man and a woman where he tries to convince his female guest not to risk a journey home in bad weather.

Instead he offers her more drink and tries to convince her to spend the night with him.

Sir Tom Jones
Sir Tom Jones has covered the song previously (Chris Jackson/PA)

The song became well known after being used in the 1949 film Neptune’s Daughter starring Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban.

The lyrics include lines such as “What’s in this drink?” and “Baby, don’t hold out”.

Tom Jones and Cerys Matthews took a cover of the song to 17 in the UK singles charts in 1999, and it has also been covered by Michael Buble, Lady Gaga and Dolly Parton.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Michael Caine to Abbey Clancy, celebrities tell us what their Christmas traditions look like

Theresa May accepts BBC Brexit debate, but Jeremy Corbyn prefers ITV
Theresa May accepts BBC Brexit debate, but Jeremy Corbyn prefers ITV

Faye Tozer claims contestants having dance experience is 'part of Strictly'
Faye Tozer claims contestants having dance experience is 'part of Strictly'

Christmas trees: How to make their scent last all season

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy
Inspired by the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, how to wear white in winter

Inspired by the Mary Poppins Returns premiere, how to wear white in winter
Noel Edmonds becomes FIRST contestant to exit I'm A Celebrity after public vote

Noel Edmonds becomes FIRST contestant to exit I'm A Celebrity after public vote
10 ways to tell family you're not spending Christmas with them

10 ways to tell family you're not spending Christmas with them
10 ways to tell family you're not spending Christmas with them

From Michael Caine to Abbey Clancy, celebrities tell us what their Christmas traditions look like