Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever

Strictly fans hail Mamma Mia-themed opening dance as show's best ever1st Dec 18 | Entertainment News
The ABBA medley saw the judges join the professionals on stage for a high-energy medley routine.
Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing kicked off with an energetic Mamma Mia medley – and fans said it might have been the show’s best opening dance ever.
In a high-energy group routine featuring tracks by Swedish pop stars ABBA, the professional dancers were joined by the judges and the six remaining celebrity dancers for a colourful group effort.
Including hits like Voulez-Vous and Dancing Queen, the ensemble performed to brass, keyboards and electric guitar, kicking off an episode that saw Faye Tozer score a perfect total of 40 points.
Fans hailed the performance as the best opening dance of the series, if not of all time, taking special interest in the judge’s turns on the Strictly floor.
One fan was left stunned by judge Bruno Tonioli’s legs, as the Italian choreographer shimmied across the floor.
Another social media user found themselves on the verge of tears following the opening dance, taking special notice of professional dancer Anton Du Beke’s legs.
Another fan watching at home found that they could not stop smiling throughout the show.
One fan had a simple wish: for every week to be musicals week.
© Press Association 2018