Lin-Manuel Miranda receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he felt like he was in a “dream” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American actor, composer and lyricist is best known for creating and starring in multi-award-winning musical Hamilton, which tells the life story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Miranda also created Broadway show In The Heights and will star alongside Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns when it is released later this month.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal posed for a photo at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

On Friday, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of live theatre.

He said: “I feel like I’m in a dream,” adding: “These Hollywood stars, they’re permanent. What is legacy? Planting seeds in a garden that you never get to see. Well, we’re going to see this star every day. And one day, they’ll put flowers on this star, but not today. Today we celebrate.”

The 38-year-old, who was joined at the ceremony by his family including wife Vanessa Nadal, has won several awards throughout his career, including a Pulitzer Prize, three Grammys, an Emmy and three Tony Awards.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

He also worked on songs for Disney’s 2016 film Moana.

Miranda was introduced at the Walk of Fame ceremony by actress Rita Moreno and singer “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Moreno praised his humanitarian work after he helped with the relief effort when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

She said: “You have earned this honour, especially because you made a choice to focus the brilliance of your star power for the good of others. I mean, I’m talking about hunger, family, disaster relief, education, I could go on.”

Miranda’s star is number 2,652 on the Walk of Fame.

