Cain Dingle and Graham Foster go head to head as fans bet on who will win

Cain Dingle confronted Graham Foster over his part in the supposed murder of Joe Tate in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale.

Viewers at home were shocked as the two men went head to head over the truth of Tate’s death.

Dingle, played by Jeff Hordley, had been wrestling with his conscience since punching Tate last month, believing that he had unintentionally killed him with that strike.

He had until now remained unaware that it was in fact Foster who had quietly finished off Tate while Dingle was out of eyeshot.

After learning new information about Tate’s reason for trying to leave the village, he rushed to Foster’s home to confront him.

Appearing to come clean, Graham shrugged before saying he had nothing left to lose. Cain then warned: “Stay away from me and my family. I’m not going to warn you again.”

The head-to-head left viewers at home considering which man would win if they were to come to blows.

Some viewers backed Dingle to be victor of this fight, with one suggesting the character was getting “boring” and needed to be removed from the show.

Graham v Cain – my money is on Cain.Hope the current state of Graham is going somewhere soon, as becoming boring xxx #Emmerdale — Charlene Neilly (@Neilly17) November 30, 2018

Other fans watching at home said they would put their money on Foster given his violent history.

I’m putting my money on Graham. He killed the drug dealer Connor, so Cain wouldn’t be a problem. Plus Graham surprised Cain once when Cain went to home farm with a hammer to attack joe. — Nadine Hopper (@Deanie_Dani) November 30, 2018

Another social media user had this take on the programme’s rising tensions.

I know Cain hasnt been as "bad boy" lately as he use to but that doesnt mean hes soft Graham vs Cain, there may be many battles back &forth but I'll bet money on Cain every time Like he said he has something to lose &despite Graham's bravado that does make Cain the more dangerous — Heather York (@hcyPadme35) November 30, 2018

One more online user made it clear she was hoping the storyline involving Foster would soon end.

I worry the apocalypse will arrive sooner than this drunk bitter damaged Graham arc will end in #Emmerdale — Hi Girls Hi Louise (@HiGirlsHiLouise) November 30, 2018

