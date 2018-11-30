Take That land fastest-selling artist album of 2018

30th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Sir Cliff Richard's new album Rise Up has debuted at number four.

Take That

Take That’s new album has debuted at number one and has become the fastest-selling record of the year.

Odyssey, a greatest hits collection with reimagined songs and three new tracks, has a combined sales total of 106,000 – the highest opening week figure for an album from a single artist in 2018, according to the Official Charts Company.

Compilation album Now 100 is the current leader overall, having sold 176,000 copies in its first seven days on sale earlier this year.

Take That
Take That – Odyssey (Handout/Polydor)

Odyssey, the boy band’s eighth number one album, saw 94% of its sales come from physical copies, including 891 units on cassette.

Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald told OfficialCharts.com: “We want to say a massive thank you to all our fans for making Odyssey this week’s Official Albums Chart number one.”

The second-highest new entry this week is Sir Cliff Richard’s Rise Up, debuting at number four.

It marks the veteran singer’s 45th top 10 album.

Love by Michael Buble, which has slipped from the top spot last week, is at number two, while the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman is at number three and Little Mix’s LM5 is in fifth place.

Over on the singles chart, Ariana Grande has held on to the top spot for the fourth week running.

Sir Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff Richard’s new album has debuted at number four (Victoria Jones/PA)

The US pop star’s new track Thank U, Next has fended off competition from Little Mix, whose new song Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj, remains at number two.

This week’s number three, Thursday by Jess Glynne, was just 300 combined sales behind.

US singer Halsey has landed her first UK top five hit with Without Me, which has jumped two places to number four.

Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born rounds off the top five.

The singles chart has also seen a re-entry from Mariah Carey, whose Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You has bounced back into the top 40.

The 1994 song is at number 34 this week, having jumped 31 places, and it is the 12th consecutive year it has re-entered the top 40 after downloads started being counted in the charts.

© Press Association 2018

