Why Strictly's quarter-final hopefuls should avoid first place

Only four of the 15 champions topped the leader board at this stage.

Topping the Strictly leader board in the quarter-finals is not a good omen for winning the series, history suggests.

Just four of the show’s 15 champions finished the quarter-finals in first place.

These were Natasha Kaplinksy and Jill Halfpenny (both in 2004), Caroline Flack (2014) and Jay McGuiness (2015).

All the other champions finished the quarter-finals further down the leader board – some as low as fourth place.

(PA Graphics)

Coming third bodes well for winning the series.

Five celebrities have finished third in the quarter-finals and gone on to become champion, including last year’s winner Joe McFadden.

Harry Judd in 2011 and Ore Oduba in 2016 finished fourth in the quarters, and went on to win.

No champion has finished lower than fourth at this stage.

This weekend’s Strictly quarter-finals will see the number of celebrities in the competition whittled down from six to five.

