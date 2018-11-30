Cheryl says new single 'isn't about anybody'

30th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The former X Factor judge was speaking following an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Cheryl has said her new single is not about one particular person and that it “pokes fun at myself”.

The former X Factor judge released her first music since 2015’s Only Human, a single titled Love Made Me Do It.

She told The Graham Norton Show about the inspiration for the song, saying: “It kind of pokes fun at myself. It’s not about anybody.”

Cheryl performing during the filming of The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The singer said she took a break for a few years because she “needed it”, adding: “You get into a routine and are on a treadmill for years and years. When you have a break, you have time to refocus and re-appreciate everything. It feels good.”

The 35-year-old, who last year welcomed son Bear with former boyfriend Liam Payne, said she may do another album at some point.

She told Norton: “I have a body of work so I do have enough material for an album, but since I’ve been gone, streaming has come in so I will release singles and possibly do an album some time.”

She recently spoke out to defend her performance on The X Factor results show, posting on social media to say the “sheer level of unbalanced negativity” towards her had been “shocking”.

Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Ruth Wilson, Steve Carell, Dawn French, Michael B Jordan and Cheryl during the filming of the Graham Norton Show  (PA).

Other guests appearing on Norton’s show include Hollywood star Steve Carell, actress Ruth Wilson and Creed star Michael B Jordan.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm on Friday on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

