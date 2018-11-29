Kevin Bridges thanks fans after cutting short Brighton show

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian has promised refunds to ticket holders after his early exit from the performance on Wednesday night.

Teenage Cancer Trust concerts 2015 - London

Comedian Kevin Bridges has thanked fans on Twitter after being forced to cut short a show in Brighton.

The Scottish comic made an early exit citing physical illness and mental tiredness after “relentless heckling” during Wednesday’s performance at the Dome.

On Twitter he made a statement saying: “I hit a wall physically and maybe mentally”, adding any money not refunded from the show would go to charity.

Fans praising the section of the act he did perform were thanked by the comedian online in a flurry of tweets.

He returned to the stage on Thursday evening and later tweeted: “Thank you Brighton”.

Bridges again individually thanked some of those who praised his performance online after attending the Thursday show.

Money not refunded from Wednesday tickets will go to homeless charities The Clock Tower Sanctuary and First Base.

He described it as turning a “negative into a positive”.

