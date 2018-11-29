Reggae music put on Unesco intangible cultural heritage list

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The citation said the genre provided 'a voice for all'.

Music - Bob Marley

Reggae music has been inscribed on the prized intangible cultural heritage list of the UN’s cultural agency.

Unesco said the Jamaican music is unique because it represents “a vehicle of social commentary” and “continues to provide a voice for all” since it was first created by marginalised groups, mainly in the western part of Jamaica’s capital Kingston.

It said the music – which combines Caribbean, Latin and North American influences – provides a “cathartic experience” when played and is also used as a means of praising God.

The intangible heritage list aims to improve the visibility of non-physical traditions and know-how of communities around the world.

Unesco committees are holding their latest round of heritage inscriptions in the Mauritius capital Port Louis.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I'm A Celebrity's James McVey opens up on eating disorder battle

Leona Lewis announces engagement to long-term boyfriend
Leona Lewis announces engagement to long-term boyfriend

5 fabulous day-to-night pieces that will make dressing for your office Christmas party a cinch
5 fabulous day-to-night pieces that will make dressing for your office Christmas party a cinch

As Hilary Duff takes the plunge, how to get and maintain 'winter white' hair

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused a LOT of controversy
Xpose Presents: Popsessed

Xpose Presents: Popsessed
[POLL] When is the right time to put up your Christmas tree?

[POLL] When is the right time to put up your Christmas tree?
As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape

As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape
As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape

I'm A Celebrity's James McVey opens up on eating disorder battle