Stacey Dooley's 'hormonal' week put high-scoring Paso Doble in doubt

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The documentary maker did not believe she could manage the routine.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Stacey Dooley has said her high-scoring Paso Doble routine was in doubt because she was “a bit hormonal”.

The documentary maker revealed that she and dance partner Kevin Clifton were unsure that they would have a routine prepared for the Strictly Come Dancing Saturday night show as they attempted to tackle the Paso Doble.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two, Dooley described her thoughts in the week prior to their dance, saying: “Panic.  Can’t do it.  We’re going to have to change the routine.”

Clifton said: “Craziest week ever.  Tuesday, genuinely didn’t think now would have a Paso ready for Saturday.”

Dooley gave the reason for her struggle with the dance, saying “I was a bit hormonal.  You’re on there for a long time, it’s going to happen.”

The dance earned a score of 39, and Dooley came to adore the routine.

She said: ” I loved it with every inch of my body.”

Dooley and Clifton’s routine pushed them up to joint-top of the leaderboard.

