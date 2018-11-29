Theresa May agrees to take part in TV debate on Brexit deal

The debate has been penned in for December 9, but Jeremy Corbyn is yet to confirm whether he will take part.

Theresa May has accepted an offer to take part in a TV debate on her Brexit deal, the BBC has said.

The broadcaster also said it hopes “to hear soon from the Labour Party” on whether leader Jeremy Corbyn will join the TV event, which will air on Sunday December 9.

The BBC has not yet confirmed a channel or time for the broadcast.

Like everyone else, we've just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC’s offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday 9 December. We’re delighted she’s agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour party. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 29, 2018

We have been discussing debate formats with both parties and will announce further details soon. (2/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 29, 2018

Downing Street and the Leader of the Opposition’s office are believed to have sat down with the four main broadcasters to hear their pitches before deciding on who to go with.

Number 10’s preference is said to have been with the BBC, as it was the most “rounded” and focused on the Prime Minister’s deal, not the wider political situation.

The BBC had initially suggested the debate would place on Thursday December 6.

Jeremy Corbyn is yet to confirm whether he will take part in the debate (PA)

But after Mr Corbyn’s office expressed a preference to go with ITV’s offer of a Sunday night broadcast, it offered to switch to Sunday as well.

Downing Street was reportedly happy to go with that option, and it is now waiting for Labour to say whether it is willing to proceed.

Appearing on TV show This Morning, Mr Corbyn said the ITV offer was “the most sensible”.

A spokesman for the Labour leader declined to comment on the BBC’s announcement.

But a Labour source suggested the party prefers ITV’s offer, saying its pitch was stronger and in a better slot.

It is believed ITV has been willing to move the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to accommodate the head-to head between Mrs May and Mr Corbyn.

