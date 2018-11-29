Slime-covered Harry Redknapp must navigate blind in Deadly Dash Bushtucker Trial

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Hilarious footage shows the former football boss struggling to find his way.

Harry Redknapp will be forced to navigate a jungle assault course sightless after being covered in green sludge.

In Thursday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! the former football manager, 71, is challenged to complete the Deadly Dash Bushtucker Trial alongside campmates John Barrowman and Nick Knowles.

The trio will be asked to reach into the unknown and stick their arms into covered boxes filled with creepy crawlies or unpleasant animal parts.

In a hilarious sneak peek at the ITV flagship show, the trio are seen attempting to complete red, green and blue-coloured courses surrounded by dense forest.

“Harry has gone for this,” says presenter Declan Donnelly as he looks on with co-host Holly Willoughby, who adds helpfully: “Step up and over, up and over.”

Redknapp, his face dripping with green slime, cries out: “Where’s the hurdle?” as he stumbles down the course before fishing a goo-covered prize out of a pool using just his mouth.

Torchwood star Barrowman, 51, appears to do better, pulling a prize from a pool of green sludge with apparent ease.

I’m A Celeb continues on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm or catch up on Virgin Media Player now.



© Press Association 2018

Meghan and Kate might want to take note: Here's how to get on well with your sister-in-law

When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy
As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape
You've got soft lips, says Peter Andre to Piers Morgan after on-air kiss
