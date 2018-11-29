Channing Tatum twerks on stage at Magic Mike Live opening night

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star is the creator of the 90-minute stage show.

Graham Norton Show - London

Channing Tatum twerked on stage at the opening night of Magic Mike Live.

The 38-year-old Hollywood star is the creator and director of the stage show which features toned and buff dancers.

He was captured on stage with his dancers, holding up the mic and twerking, as the show opened in London. 

Tatum starred in the Magic Mike films, which were inspired by his own experience as a stripper.

The American, who is thought to be dating Price Tag singer Jessie J, recently watched her perform in the capital.

Jessie J performs on stage
Jessie J performs on stage (David Jensen/PA)

The pair are said to have started a relationship six months after Smallfoot star Tatum split from his wife, actress Jenna Dewan.

Magic Mike Live, which has opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino, sold £1 million worth of tickets in the first hour of sales.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape

You've got soft lips, says Peter Andre to Piers Morgan after on-air kiss
You've got soft lips, says Peter Andre to Piers Morgan after on-air kiss

Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial
Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial

Meghan and Kate might want to take note: Here's how to get on well with your sister-in-law

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Hilary Duff takes the plunge, how to get and maintain 'winter white' hair

As Hilary Duff takes the plunge, how to get and maintain 'winter white' hair
Normal People scoops Book Of The Year

Normal People scoops Book Of The Year
Xpose Presents: Popsessed

Xpose Presents: Popsessed
When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?

When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?
When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?

As she storms I'm A Celebrity, this is how Fleur East stays in amazing shape