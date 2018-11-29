Idris Elba is back in Luther trailer with return of Ruth Wilson

The star reprises his role as DCI John Luther in the fifth series of the hit BBC One drama.

Idris Elba “plays dirty” in a trailer for the new series of Luther, which also sees the return of Ruth Wilson.

Heartthrob Elba, 46, is back in his role as troubled DCI John Luther for the fifth instalment of the hit BBC One drama.

And the trailer shows a glimpse of actress Wilson returning as psychopath Alice Morgan, after she was apparently killed off earlier in the show.

Luther is “called to immerse himself in the deepest depths of human depravity” in a “new nightmare” in the dark psychological drama.

It's time to play dirty… An exclusive look at the brand-new series of #Luther, coming soon to @BBCOne. (You'll want to watch to the very end 😉) pic.twitter.com/qb4K09Iahu — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 29, 2018

The trailer also features new recruit DS Catherine Halliday, played by Bafta-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku, as the pair investigate “monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings”.

Cold Feet star Hermione Norris stars as Dr Vivien Lake, a psychiatrist.

The trailer includes high-octane scenes and Elba’s character saying: “We’re going to play dirty.”

In another scene, the detective says: “You’re telling me to behave myself? Noted.”

A split-second shot of Wilson’s character is accompanied by the words: “I always thought she’d be the end of you. I think she’ll be the end of us all.”

Fans of the show have waited since the end of 2015 for savvy Luther to make a comeback.

