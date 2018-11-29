Normal People scoops Book Of The Year

29th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The bestselling love story by Irish author Sally Rooney was presented with the accolade by Waterstones.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Normal People by Sally Rooney has been named Book of the Year.

The bestselling love story by the 27-year-old Irish author was presented with the accolade by Waterstones.

Other books on the shortlist included a debut from Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love, and the anonymously penned legal expose The Secret Barrister.

Sally Rooney
Sally Rooney (Jonny I Davies)

Rooney praised everyone involved “in the production of books”.

“The work of booksellers – as well as delivery drivers, paper mill workers, typesetters, proof-readers, and many more – is just as important, really, as the work of writers,” she said.

“So I would like to extend my thanks, if I can, to everyone whose hard work has been so vital to the writing and publication of this novel. I am very touched by the honour.”

Booksellers vote for the book they have most enjoyed recommending during the year.

Rooney, whose debut Conversations With Friends was published in 2017, received an unprecedented number of bookseller nominations.

La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman won last year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial

As Hilary Duff takes the plunge, how to get and maintain 'winter white' hair
As Hilary Duff takes the plunge, how to get and maintain 'winter white' hair

Meghan and Kate might want to take note: Here's how to get on well with your sister-in-law
Meghan and Kate might want to take note: Here's how to get on well with your sister-in-law

You've got soft lips, says Peter Andre to Piers Morgan after on-air kiss

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy
When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?

When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?
Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg

David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg
David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg

Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial