Campers eat flies and camel's foot in I'm A Celebrity trial

The contestants had to eat jungle dishes to win meals for their fellow campers.

Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer munched flies, a sheep’s penis and a camel’s foot in the latest stomach-churning I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trial.

The pair were chosen by the public to tackle the Dreaded Deliveries challenge.

Hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby told the worried stars they would be served up an array of vile jungle takeaways.

They would win a star – and therefore a meal for their hungry campmates – for each finished dish.

Hollyoaks actor Thompson-Dwyer was first, and had to get through a pizza box of dead mealworms, crickets and cockroaches.

Dreaded Deliveries is GO! We're serving up a fantastic feast for @SairKhan and @officialmal_. First up, a calzone with a crit of a twist. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9i6UMWv5bZ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2018

A determined Khan then quickly chomped through her raw fish eyes.

“You’re a machine!” declared Willoughby.

The presenter struggled to watch as the pair swallowed the disgusting dishes.

She turned away as Thompson-Dwyer ate spoonfuls of vomit fruit, gasping: “I can’t watch. I’ve got a proper sweat on.”

The contestants made it through a cow’s teat, pig snouts and a sheep testicle, and Thompson-Dwyer had Donnelly and Willoughby in stitches as he gagged and complained that his pig’s anus was “hairy”.

Khan was shocked when she opened one of her boxes – named Bunion Rings – to discover a camel’s foot.

“It’s massive!” cried the Coronation Street actress, as she tried to chomp the gristly meat.

“Does she have to eat the hairy bit?” asked Thompson-Dwyer.

When the presenters said no, he teased: “I had to, why can’t she?”

Watching from the sidelines, Donnelly burped and admitted: “It’s making me go!”

Khan also had to eat spoonfuls of flies and mice tails and told herself it was “crispy seaweed” to help her get it down.

When the trial came to an end the contestants were told they had won all 11 stars.

“That was absolutely disgusting, I’ve still got bits in my mouth, nasty,” said Thompson-Dwyer.

A hearty masala in the middle of the Jungle?! We do teat our Celebs well. @SairKhan #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/KzNfhp1E4n — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2018

Khan added: “I couldn’t have done it if Malique wasn’t there, I needed that motivation. We’ll have such a good day today, everyone will be so happy.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.





© Press Association 2018