Tessa Thompson steals the show at Creed II premiere

Tessa Thompson steals the show at Creed II premiere28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News
The premiere was held at the BFI Imax in Waterloo.
Tessa Thompson stole the show at the premiere of the Creed sequel.
The actress stood out in a bright green dress as she walked the red carpet in London.
The floor-length gown featured a high neck and a voluminous skirt, and left Thompson’s shoulders bare.
She wore her hair in a long plait that fell half-way down her back.
The actress was joined at the screening by co-star Brigitte Nielsen, who also made a bold fashion choice.
The 55-year-old wore a black top and a vivid pink jacket with matching pink trousers, which showed off her sleek shape just five months after giving birth to a baby girl.
Other stars at the event included singer Tallia Storm, who twinkled in shimmering silver, and Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson, who turned heads in over the knee boots and a skimpy dress.
The premiere took place at the BFI Imax, Waterloo.
© Press Association 2018