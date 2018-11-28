Tessa Thompson steals the show at Creed II premiere

28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Creed II European Premiere

Tessa Thompson stole the show at the premiere of the Creed sequel.

The actress stood out in a bright green dress as she walked the red carpet in London.

The floor-length gown featured a high neck and a voluminous skirt, and left Thompson’s shoulders bare.

She wore her hair in a long plait that fell half-way down her back.

Tessa Thompson on the red carpet
Tessa Thompson (Ian West/PA)

The actress was joined at the screening by co-star Brigitte Nielsen, who also made a bold fashion choice.

The 55-year-old wore a black top and a vivid pink jacket with matching pink trousers, which showed off her sleek shape just five months after giving birth to a baby girl.

Brigitte Nielsen on the red carpet
Brigitte Nielsen (Ian West/PA)

Other stars at the event included singer Tallia Storm, who twinkled in shimmering silver, and Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson, who turned heads in over the knee boots and a skimpy dress.

Tallia Storm at a premiere
Tallia Storm (Ian West/PA)
Tyne-Lexy Clarson at the Creed II premiere
Tyne-Lexy Clarson (Ian West/PA)

The premiere took place at the BFI Imax, Waterloo.

© Press Association 2018

