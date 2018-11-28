Joe Sugg: It's surreal to have made it so far on Strictly

28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The YouTube star is looking forward to Musicals Week.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg on Strictly

Joe Sugg has said it is “surreal” to have made it to the quarter-finals on Strictly.

The social media star, 27, and his professional partner Dianne Buswell are one of the last six couples remaining on the BBC show.

Speaking on spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “It is so surreal.

“I would never have thought I would be here.

“I thought maybe at a push we might make it to Movie Week, which would be nice.”

This week is Musicals Week on the programme, and Sugg said he did not think he would make it that far.

He said: “I remember saying right at the start, ‘When is Musicals Week?’

“Because I was really looking forward to it, but when I found out it was quarter-finals I thought, ‘Oh great ok, not this time then’.”

Sugg and Buswell will perform a salsa to a Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat megamix at the weekend.

“This routine is something else, it’s big,” said the star.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

