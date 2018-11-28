Ariana Grande gives fans a look at new docu-series

28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The show will give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has given fans a peek at her new docu-series.

The US singer’s YouTube show, entitled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, will give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes.

The teaser posted on Instagram shows Grande lying down, saying: “I’m so excited to bring you into the world of the Dangerous Woman Diaries.”

It then moves into various clips of the star singing before ending with the caption “Dangerous Woman Diaries” and the date the docu-series is launched, November 29.

A longer official trailer has also been shared on YouTube.

The four-part documentary will follow Grande during her Dangerous Woman Tour and as she made her latest album, Sweetener.

© Press Association 2018

