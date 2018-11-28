Leona Lewis announces engagement to long-term boyfriend

28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said she's 'bursting with joy and overcome with emotion'.

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis has announced she is set to wed her boyfriend Dennis Jauch.

The X Factor winner, 33, posted a message on Instagram saying: “My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung!”

Lewis, who added an engagement ring emoji to her post, went on: “I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!

“@dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife eeeek wife! What?! Argh!

“Hahahahaha I still can’t believe it.

“I dreamed you up and you came true.

“The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know. now lets go have a big ol’ partyyyyyyyy.”

The singer has been dating the choreographer for several years.



