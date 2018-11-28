Fleabag fans get first look at second series

The popular programme is returning in 2019.

Fleabag fans have been given a glimpse of star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming second series of the hit show.

The first look image shows Waller-Bridge as main character Fleabag, leaning against a wall and clutching a cigarette.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag (Luke Varley)

It was announced last year that the comedy, which follows Fleabag and her ill-fated relationships, was returning.

Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Jenny Rainsford and Hugh Skinner will all be back and Andrew Scott is joining the cast.

Waller-Bridge said: “I can’t believe they let me do this AGAIN.

“I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us.”

The first series was based on a one-woman show performed by the series’ creator.

Waller-Bridge received a Bafta for the best female performance in a comedy, among other accolades.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said: “The series two scripts are knockout – sparkling with Phoebe’s unique voice that combines a whip smart complexity of character with pin sharp funny lines scattered everywhere.

“The themes of this series are very distinct from the first series which delivers on the challenge Phoebe set herself.

“It’s a superb team and cast from top to bottom and with Fleabag you can never escape a reference to the bottom.”

Series two of Fleabag will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

© Press Association 2018