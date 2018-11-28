ABBA have launched a Twitter account

28th Nov 18 | Entertainment News

Chiqui-tweeter tell me what's wrong!

Abba congratulate each other

ABBA have launched a Twitter account and announced their arrival on the online platform.

The Swedish band marked their arrival on the site with a reference to one of their classic albums and so far have a small following.

A post on the newly launched account includes an image of the album cover for the 1976 release, Arrival. The post reads: “We have Arrived to Twitter! #Arrival #ABBA”

Their first post also contains an emoji of a helicopter, referencing the helicopter the band are sitting in on the cover of their 70s album.

In the first hours of the account’s existence, ABBA accrued fewer than 1,000 followers and have so far liked only one post on Twitter.

The first comment on ABBA’s inaugural post read: “Hope you’ll be more that just Visitors!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy

Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial
Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial

As Calvin Klein sells an inside-out jumper: 5 other times we've been totally baffled by fashion
As Calvin Klein sells an inside-out jumper: 5 other times we've been totally baffled by fashion

Im A Celeb Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash RUSHED to hospital

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ashley Roberts SHOCKED to be in Strictly dance-off

Ashley Roberts SHOCKED to be in Strictly dance-off
This is why we can't stop watching Instagram cleaning gurus, according to psychologists

This is why we can't stop watching Instagram cleaning gurus, according to psychologists
When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?

When is it OK to put up your Christmas decorations?
David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg

David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg
David Hasselhoff leads tributes to SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg

Holly Willoughby's jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy