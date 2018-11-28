'Brave' Chris Hughes praised for live testicular exam on This Morning

The reality TV star is supporting the Movember campaign around male health.

Love Island star Chris Hughes has been praised as “brave” for undergoing a testicular exam during This Morning’s live broadcast.

Hughes, who has had a number of operations on his testicles after discovering an issue at the age of 14, wanted to demonstrate how quick and easy – and important – it is to self-examine, in order to avoid further issues developing, including testicular cancer.

This Morning’s resident doctor, Chris Steele, completed the examination on Hughes while advising male viewers how to examine themselves.

He advised using a thumb to feel for lumps, and said a pea-sized firm lump is “typically how testicular cancer is detected”.

Dr Steele said 68% of men are unaware how to check themselves correctly, and that men aged between 15 and 45 are at the greatest risk of testicular cancer, which is “eminently fixable and curable” if found early.

Hughes, 25, said: “It’s a shame that people are so shy in terms of going and getting themselves checked out. You’ve seen everything and so have the doctors and the GPs that deal with this.

“They’ve seen everything, for them it’s no different, so I never understand why people are (shy).”

This Morning host Rochelle Humes said Hughes was “brave” for allowing himself to be checked live on television.

Viewers also took to Twitter to share their admiration for Hughes, with one writing: “Brave move on #thismorning today Chris. Well done you.

“Show these chaps there’s nothing to fear or feel embarrassed by.”

Another wrote: “Incredibly important message and lesson. So brave.

“Everyone should know exactly how to check themselves, and know that it’s nothing to be embarrassed of! #CancerAwareness.”

“Huge #respect to @chrishughes_22 for his appearance on #Thismorning – you’ve potentially encouraged someone to examine himself today which could save his life!!” one viewer said.

The TV star, who also recently appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, is supporting the Movember campaign around raising awareness of male health.

He told This Morning that he was diagnosed with two separate conditions and, following a number of operations, has seen no long-term damage.

Hughes, who came third in the 2017 series of dating reality show Love Island, also revealed he froze his sperm when he was younger as a precaution.

Dr Steele said: “A lot of men who find something wrong are embarrassed to go to a GP to discuss it.

“It’s a very frustrating area, testicular cancer, but it’s eminently curable, it’s a young man’s cancer, it’s easily detectable.”

He added: “Keep your eye on the ball.”

