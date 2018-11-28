Steven Spielberg and Danny Boyle on list of most adventurous film-makers

The list is taken from the last 30 years in cinema.

Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers and Kathryn Bigelow have made a list of the most adventurous film-makers of the past three decades.

The Oscar-winning directors appear on a roll call of the most groundbreaking talents who have taken risks to evolve cinema.

Christopher Nolan and Danny Boyle are among the British contingent on the list, drawn up by Empire and announced as the magazine approaches its 30th anniversary.

Danny Boyle (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Editor-in-chief Terri White said: “Empire has been passionately committed to adventurous film-making for the last 30 years, so our anniversary was the perfect opportunity to celebrate those who have taken the most risks and created some of the most thrilling moments in cinema.

“At the same time, we’re looking into the future – a future which embraces diversity within film-making.

“Empire is set to publish an upcoming film-makers of the future list; a list that is made up of almost half women. A sure sign of how quickly and significantly our industry is evolving.”

The 30 most adventurous film-makers were named as:

1. Steven Spielberg

2. James Cameron

3. Martin Scorsese

4. Peter Jackson

5. Edgar Wright

6. Christopher Nolan

7. Quentin Tarantino

8. Kathryn Bigelow

9. Kevin Feige

10. Spike Lee

11. Ang Lee

12. Paul Greengrass

13. David Fincher

14. Danny Boyle

15. JJ Abrams

16. PT Anderson

17. Guillermo del Toro

18. Wes Anderson

19. Taika Waititi

20. Denis Villeneuve

21. Patty Jenkins

22. Steven Soderbergh

23. Christopher McQuarrie

24. Ava DuVernay

25. Jordan Peele

26. Damien Chazelle

27. Alfonso Cuaron

28. Ryan Coogler

29. Tim Burton

30. Coen Brothers

