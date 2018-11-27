Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer picked for next Bushtucker trial

Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer have been chosen to take on the next Bushtucker Trial.

The pair will attempt a challenge which presenter Holly Willoughby hinted was the “worst one” on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here this series.

Anne Hegerty successfully claimed seven stars for her campmates, ensuring they dined well on Silkie chicken following the Hellish Hospital trial.

Khan, who is yet to do trial, and Thompson-Dwyer will be hoping to repeat her success – and the camp was buoyant after they were announced as the contestants in the next challenge.

But Declan Donnelly shared Willoughby’s grim appraisal of the upcoming trial, saying: “They won’t be laughing later.”

