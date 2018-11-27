Ashley Roberts SHOCKED to be in Strictly dance-off

All four judges chose to save the former Pussycat Doll after their samba routine.

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts said it was a shock to have been in the dance-off on Sunday night’s results show.

The ex-Pussycat Doll, 37, found herself in the dance-off with professional partner Pasha Kovalev against former cricketer Graeme Swann and his partner Oti Mabuse.

All four judges chose to save Roberts, who performed the samba on Saturday night, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the decision “a no-brainer”.

On Tuesday, Roberts told spin-off show It Takes Two: “It was a shock, but you just never know. I mean that’s the name of the game and no-one is safe, it’s a fierce competition.

“When it went red I just looked at P and went, alright buddy, lets do this.”

It is a fierce competition. I just want to say how GRATEFUL I am to be able to make it through to next week! I will go in the studio this week and work extra hard! I have learned so much by being a part of the @bbcstrictly family and am beyond thankful to continue on. Thank YOU pic.twitter.com/xUgIHUDW2Z — ASHLEY ROBERTS (@ImAshleyRoberts) November 25, 2018

Kovalev said told presenter Zoe Ball: “I’ll tell you that in every series I’ve been in, personally I never escaped the dance-off.

“It was coming and I think it’s a good week to get out there and shake it off and keep going, hopefully.”

Ball asked if the judges’ choice to save Roberts “softened the blow” of going against Swann on Sunday night.

Roberts said: “We’re very appreciative that the judges all chose us, but going against your friends, we’re a Strictly family, you don’t wanna do that, you don’t wanna be in a dance-off.

“It is a part of the show and we just went out there and tried to give it our all and put our hearts out there.”

Looking ahead to Saturday night’s musicals-themed show, Roberts said the pair would be performing their “own version” of Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbara Streisand.

Talking about their quickstep routine, she said there was “a lot to learn”.





