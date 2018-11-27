Sir Cliff Richard pulls out of BBC concert due to laryngitis

The 78-year-old has been ordered to rest by a doctor.

Sir Cliff Richard has had to pull out of a BBC appearance due to illness.

The veteran singer was due to perform for BBC Radio 2 In Concert on Thursday but has been forced to withdraw after a laryngitis diagnosis.

We’re sorry to say we’ve got some disappointing news for Sir Cliff Richard fans – we’re been informed in the last few hours that Cliff will now be unable to perform at BBC Radio 2 In Concert this Thursday 29th November due to illness. pic.twitter.com/pXMAdJTOm2 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) November 27, 2018

Sir Cliff, 78, said: “I’m devastated that I won’t be able to perform for BBC Radio 2 In Concert on Thursday night, as I’m under doctor’s orders to rest as I have laryngitis.

“I hope to reschedule the concert at a later date, and would like to wish all the Radio 2 listeners a very Merry Christmas.”

The singer was due to mark 60 years since his debut single by performing some of his hits at the BBC Radio Theatre for the fifth and final Radio 2 In Concert of 2018.

Radio 2 said it looks forward to Sir Cliff performing another time.

Jeff Smith, head of music at Radio 2 and 6 Music, said: “We’re so sorry to hear that Sir Cliff is unable to perform for BBC Radio 2 In Concert, and look forward to welcoming him back to Radio 2 very soon.”

© Press Association 2018